William D. Ezah, GNA Special Correspondent, Gabon, courtesy, uniBank Ghana Limited and Asky Airlines

Port-Gentil, Jan 23, GNA – Black Stars defender Baba Abdul Rahman, will also receive $15,000 qualification bonus meant for every member of the team, after they qualified to the quarterfinals of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Gabon.

Rahman, who ended the competition prematurely, remains a member of the 23-man team that was sent to the competition, despite his absence from camp as a result of the injury.

Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), who disclosed this to the GNA Sports said, the player would be entitled to every benefit that will go to the players though he was not in camp with them.

According to Mr. Nyantakyi, the player would also be entitled to a medal should the team make an entry into the medal zone.

He said the GFA has also held discussions on how best to support the player during the seven months that he would be away.

Mr. Nyantakyi earlier disclosed that the player would be away for seven months after going for further checks in the United Kingdom.

Rahman is currently with his club Chelsea undergoing treatment after he was flown to the United Kingdom last week.

The defender twisted his ankle in the game against Uganda and this resulted in meniscus tear and a partial rapture of the anterior cruciate ligament according to Dr. Adams Baba, head of the medical team of the Black Stars.

GNA