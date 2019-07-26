news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, July 26, GNA - Andre Dede Ayew, the Captain of Senior National Team, the Black Stars, on Friday, donated assorted items to the National Under-20 team, the Black Satellites at Prampram, as they prepare for next month’s African Games in Rabat, Morocco.

The donation and visit was part of Ayew’s plan to encourage and motivate the Black Satellites as they prepare for the quadrennial Games.

The items include, bag of rice, energy drinks, malta guinness and five cartons of Voltic Mineral water to the team.

The Swansea City Attacker encouraged and motivated the players saying “do your best and make Ghana proud”.

The 29-year-old who captained the U20 team and won the coveted trophy in 2009 in Egypt also interacted with the technical team.

Meanwhile, the General Captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan also visited the team yesterday to share his success story to motivate the young players.

