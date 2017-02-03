William Ezah, GNA Special Correspondent, Gabon, courtesy uniBank and Asky Airlines Franceville, Gabon, Feb 2, GNA – Head coach of the Ghana national team, the Black Stars, Avram Grant, remained coy on his future with Ghana, after failing to book a place in the finals of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday ion Franceville. T

Franceville, Gabon, Feb 2, GNA – Head coach of the Ghana national team, the Black Stars, Avram Grant, remained coy on his future with Ghana, after failing to book a place in the finals of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday ion Franceville.

The Black Stars, were defeated 2-0 by Cameroon in the semi final game played at the Franceville Stadium.

Grant, whose contract expires this year, said at a post match press conference, said his future with Ghana does not matter but his inability to lead the team to the finals of the competition.

“My future with Ghana is not important to me. What is important is our inability to make it to the finals after all the hard work.

“This is one competition that every player has worked so hard and wanted to win the trophy for the first time in 34 years but we failed and it is very painful.

“I am unhappy. We were the better side and deserve to win the game against Cameroon. Our players did not deserve this painful defeat.

“They deserve more but that is football. Anything can happen and we are very sad with the situation.” Coach Grant stated.

Coach Grant according to information gathered by the GNA Sports many not renew his contract with the Ghana Football Association after two years of being in charge of the team.

