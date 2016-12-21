The Australian Open will break another personal best as the grand slam prize money arms race shows no sign of a let-up, with the first major of 2017 set to pay out a record 37.5 million to players, officials announced on Wednesday

The total will be 14 per cent up on 2016 as the four majors continue to throw money at competitors, some among the richest in all of world sport.

Men's and women's singles winner will earn - before taxes - nearly 2.8 million dollars each. And first-round losers won't be forgotten as they earn a "thanks for coming" token of nearly 40,000 dollars for showing up at Melbourne Park.

"We are committed to further improving the pay and conditions on the international tennis tour to ensure every professional tennis player is properly compensated," TD Craig Tiley said.

"It was especially important for us to increase the compensation for players in the early rounds and qualifying, and this year we have made some real gains.

"We are constantly reviewing ways to improve the life of every player on tour, not just the top 100. This includes increasing prize money as well as removing as many costs as possible associated with playing our events."

Tiley gave no indication that the never-ending money wheel would stop spinning anytime soon.

"Our aim is to shift the break-even point for professional players, to ensure that tennis is a viable career option for the best male and female athletes in the world," he said.

Qualifying payouts have also increased by 39 per cent, with player losing in the first round of that entry-level competition still earning a healthy 18,000 dollars.

Prize money at the event has more than tripled since 2001, a rate far healthier than any measure of inflation or cost of living.

GNA