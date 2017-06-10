By Stephen Asantehene, GNA Kumasi, June 10, GNA - The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has advised the Senior National Team, the Black Stars, to be wary of issues likely to derail their focus, as they sought qualification to the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCoN) tournament. He said it was important that issues bothering on the captaincy, bonuses for the players and related matters did not ser

By Stephen Asantehene, GNA

Kumasi, June 10, GNA - The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has advised the Senior National Team, the Black Stars, to be wary of issues likely to derail their focus, as they sought qualification to the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCoN) tournament.

He said it was important that issues bothering on the captaincy, bonuses for the players and related matters did not serve as a hindrance to the Stars bid to making it to Africa’s most prestigious football tournament, slated for Cameroun.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu, who was addressing the Stars at the Manhyia Palace, Kumasi, on Friday, ahead of their Sunday’s 2019 AFCON qualifier against Ethiopia, emphasized that the players might have their individual differences, but ought to work with unity of purpose.

“You owe it a duty to the football fans in Ghana by giving off your possible best at all time,” he said.

The Asantehene entreated the playing body to concentrate on the task ahead, stressing that the nation was behind them.

The king was delighted to see the Stars back to their favourite home grounds and rallied the people to throng the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi, to give moral support to the team to ensure a resounding victory for Ghana.

Mr. Ibrahim Saanie Daara, Communications Manager of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), was grateful to the king for his advice and spiritual support for the Stars.

He gave the assurance that the team would go into all the AFCON qualifiers with the seriousness they deserved to ensure qualification to the biennial tournament.

