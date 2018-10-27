Accra, Oct. 27, GNA - Asante Kotoko Sporting Club (SC) will be Ghana's representative for the 2018/2019 Confederation of Africa (CAF) Confederations Cup following a decision by the Normalisation Committee (NC), to grant them their request to play in the competition. In a letter from the Ghana Football Association (GFA), signed by Mr. Alex Asante Deputy General Secretary, it said the NC, has

Accra, Oct. 27, GNA - Asante Kotoko Sporting Club (SC) will be Ghana's representative for the 2018/2019 Confederation of Africa (CAF) Confederations Cup following a decision by the Normalisation Committee (NC), to grant them their request to play in the competition.



In a letter from the Ghana Football Association (GFA), signed by Mr. Alex Asante Deputy General Secretary, it said the NC, has reverted an earlier decision made by club administrators in a consultative meeting for Ghana stay away from CAF Inter Club competition in 2018/2019.

“The Ghana Football Association (GFA) would like to inform you that, due to the problem confronting Ghana football as a result of the Anas exposé, it was decided at a consultative meeting held at the Alisa Hotel on Friday, 19th October 2018, that Ghana was not going to be represented in the 2018/2019 CAF Inter Club Competitions," the letter read.

“Moreover, the GFA would have wished to take time to move the clubs along during the reform process to ensure that they are well resourced before embarking on any continental championship.

“This notwithstanding if for any reason your club is of the view that it is capable in all areas to participate in the 2018/2019 CAF Confederation Cup, we would proceed to send your club to CAF as per your request. You are therefore required to satisfy All club licensing regulations."

