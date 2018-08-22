By Simon Asare, GNA Accra, Aug. 22, GNA - Mr. Jonathan Abbey Pobee, President of Neoplan Stars Football Club, has said Black Stars coach, James Kwasi Appiah, is not being truthful to the Ghanaians, following the expulsion of the Ayew brothers in his recent call-ups into the national team. Jordan and Andre Dede Ayew, once again missed out on the chance to feature for Ghana in the 2019 Africa

Jordan and Andre Dede Ayew, once again missed out on the chance to feature for Ghana in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, after being left out of coach Appiah's 21-man squad for next month qualifier.

But the highly astute football administrator believes that, the real story behind the removal of the Ayew brothers was being shrouded by Appiah, who according to him is not showing good managerial skills.

"The truth is that, Ayew brothers are not in squad because of their refusal to honour the Congo match last year and coach Appiah is not handling the issues properly and we have to put the blame at the doorsteps of coach Appiah, because he has failed in his managerial dispensations," Mr. Pobee told GNA Sports.

Mr. Pobee urged the incoming normalization committee to take a second look at the captaincy wranglings, he said, "I think this captaincy issue should be properly looked at once again and I would urge the normalization committee to address this issue with the coach.

He added, "Appiah did well by eliminating the 'coup makers' in the Black Stars, in his previous call up, but recalling Harrison Afful in his current squad is very dangerous step as it could rekindle some backlashes in the team," he said.

The Black Stars would be looking to cement their position in Group F of the 2019 AFCON qualifiers when they face of against the Harambee Stars on September 8, 2018.

