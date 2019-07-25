news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, July 25, GNA - Alhaji Karim Grusah, owner and bankroller of King Faisal Football Club, has raised concerns about the lack of unity in the football circles, which according to him has hampered the progress of football in Ghana.

The recent cancelled meeting between the Normalisation Committee (NC) of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and representatives of clubs had exposed the poor relationship among the stakeholders as Ghana struggles to recover after the Anas Expose' last year.

According to Alhaji Grusah, an aspiring President of the GFA, the lack of focus by the NC is largely due to disunity among the club owners and other stakeholders within the football circles.

''The Normalization Committee are not focusing on their mandate given to them, by football governing body, FIFA, and this is because of the lack of unity among the stakeholders,'' he told GNA Sports.

''We can't succeed without unity and there would be a need to come together as football people and do a good job for Ghanaians, who are very passionate about the sport hence we can't fail them,'' he added.

Alhaji Grusah also revealed a proposed meeting between aspiring Presidents of the GFA, to deliberate on ways to foster unity and help normalize football in this turbulent times.

Meanwhile, reports in the media circles suggests that, the GFA NC has sent a roadmap to FIFA as they await approval with a proposed August 17 set for congress.

