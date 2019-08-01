news, story, article

By Stephen Appiah, GNA



Accra, August 1, GNA - After guiding Algeria to the Africa Cup of Nation (AFCON) 2019 glory in Egypt, Djamel Belmadi, the head coach, has been nominated for the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Best Football men's coach award.

The Best FIFA Football Awards is an association football award presented annually by the sport's governing body, FIFA, since 2016.

The other nominations include Didier Deschamps (France), Marcelo Gallardo (River Plate), Ricardo Gareca (Peru), Pep Guardiola Manchester City), Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool), Mauricio Pochettino (Tottenham Hotspur), Fernando Santos (Portugal), Erik Ten Hag (Ajax) and Tite Kubo (Brazil).

Belmadi, 43, became Algeria coach in August 2018, having coached Qatar in the 2015 AFC Asian Cup.

Despite heavy criticism, Belmadi led Algeria to success and earned his first international trophy after defeating every opponent on their road to the final of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) held in Egypt, including two victories over Senegal in the group stage and the final.

