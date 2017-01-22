William D. Ezah, GNA Special Correspondent, courtesy uniBank and Asky Airlines Port-Gentil, Gabon, Jan 22, GNA – Black Stars defender Harrison Afful, is unperturbed about the quality of pitch at the Port-Gentil Stadium, saying “this is Africa we have to manage it”. Afful, told the media on Sunday that, though the pitch was horrible, they have no option because in Africa, the standar

William D. Ezah, GNA Special Correspondent, courtesy uniBank and Asky Airlines



Port-Gentil, Gabon, Jan 22, GNA – Black Stars defender Harrison Afful, is unperturbed about the quality of pitch at the Port-Gentil Stadium, saying “this is Africa we have to manage it”.

Afful, told the media on Sunday that, though the pitch was horrible, they have no option because in Africa, the standard of pitches are generally not of good quality. “We wanted something better than this, but without it, life must go on. We must do our best with what has been given.

“It must not be an excuse for us to fail, because we are not the only people playing on the pitch.” He added.

He said, they must be ready to survive under any condition in the competition, adding that, without that they cannot be worthy champions.

“In Africa you don’t expect everything to be perfect, there are certain challenges you must learn to live with.” Harrison noted.

The pitches at the 2017 AFCON has been a major concern for coaches and players as it has so far caused injuries to five players in the competition.

GNA