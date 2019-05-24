news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah/Stephen Appiah, GNA

Accra, May 24, GNA - Mr. Simon Copley, head coach of English Premier League (EPL) Arsenal U-14 side, has been named in Ghana’s technical team as a physical trainer ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2019, in Egypt next month.

Coach Copley who described himself as “hard working” would join the Black Stars team to Dubai for the pre-tournament preparation.

The coach has worked in the EPL for over 10 years and he acquired his UEFA Licence A in 2009.

The 44 year- year old joined Arsenal in 2014 and has worked through all the age groups in the club up to U-23 and first team involvement.

Ghana has been drawn in Group F with defending champions Cameroon, Benin and Guinea Bissau in Group F.

