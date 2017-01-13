Algeria and Tunisia will lock horns on Sunday, 15th January 2017, to begin the opening games of a group tagged as 'the group of death'.

By Edward Gyasi, GNA

A very crucial fixture, which could determine the faith of the two North Africans as Senegal, a team with much talents take on Zimbabwe in the second encounter of the day.

Algeria

The Dessert Foxes, had an unbeaten run in their qualification to Gabon 2017, scoring a whooping 25 goals in only 6 games making their attacking prowess very clear. Many connoisseurs tip them as tournament favourites, a due title for the quality of squad they possess; the 2016 CAF and BBC African best player Riyad Mahrez, Nabil Bentaleb, Yacine Brahimi, Islam Slimani and many others.

Notwithstanding their current technical instability, the northerners would begin their campaign with so much enthusiasm as they quest for their second trophy after winning in 1990.

Furthermore, experienced George Leekens, who replaced Milovan Rajevac as the head coach in 2016, will definitely be instrumental for the Algerians, as he comes against his former side Tunisia on Sunday.

Last 4 Matches in Afcon

Algeria 3:1 South Africa - January 19, 2015

Algeria 0:1 - Ghana - January 23, 2015

Algeria 2:0 Senegal - January 27, 2015

Algeria 1:3 Ivory Coast - February 1, 2015

Tunisia

The Carthage Eagles on the other hand, had an impressive qualification run, finishing on top of a group which features, Liberia, Togo and Djibouti. Tunisia may not have the "crème de la crèmes" as compared to their rivals but their consistency in the AFCON for the past 12 consecutive editions give them something to believe in.

Phenomenon Valencia Centre back Aymen Abdenour and many others, who have had so much experience in the AFCON will give the Algerians a very good run for their money, though they look favourites on paper.

Tunisia, will be led by 70 year old Polish coach, Henryk Kasperczak who led them to win a silver medal in 1996 Africa Cup of nations.

Last four Afcon Matches

Tunisia 1:1 Cape Verde - Jan 18, 2015

Tunisia 2:1 Zambia - Jan 22, 2015

Tunisia 1:1 DR Congo - Jan 26, 2015

Tunisia 1:2 Equ. Guinea - Jan 31, 2015

Head to Head

• Algeria and Tunisia have had 51 competitive and friendly encounters in history.

• Algeria winning 20 and losing 15 with 16 draws.

• They have met 6 times in the Africa Cup of nations.

• Tunisia have won 3 times with 2 draws and 1 defeat in the Afcon since 1975

• Tunisia won the last Afcon game against Algeria in 22 Jan, 2013.

• Algeria will play their 16th Afcon tournament whiles Tunisia play their 19th tournament with both winning once, 1990 and 2004 respectively.

• Both Teams qualified into the Quarter finals stage in 2015.

GNA