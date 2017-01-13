As the 13th biennial Africa show piece kick start, Ghana News Agency sports takes a look at the game involving the host Gabon and debutants Guinea Bissau slated for Stade de l'Amitié, Libreville on 14th January, 2017.

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA

Accra , Jan 13, GNA - As the 13th biennial Africa show piece kick start, Ghana News Agency sports takes a look at the game involving the host Gabon and debutants Guinea Bissau slated for Stade de l'Amitié, Libreville on 14th January, 2017.

If host Gabon beat debutants Guinea Bissau, it would be the second time Gabon as host, would be winning from the past four editions as they co-hosted with Equatorial Guinea in 2012 and won their opening game by two goals to nil against Niger.

In the last four editions, host countries have had it tough, winning their opening games with Equatorial Guinea playing a one all draw game with Congo in 2015.

In 2010 and 2013 Angola as host country had to settle for a 4:4 game with Mali and South Africa played a goalless draw game with Cape Verde respectively.

In 2012 when the Panthers co-host the tournament, they topped the Group C by winning all their games in a group that had some of Africa’s strong countries like Tunisia, Morocco and Niger.

Five years on, Gabon who has been a rising force in African football, would be hoping to make a home advantage count as they have prepared adequately for the tournament, as they come up with Guinea Bissau, Burkina Faso and Cameroon in Group A.

The panthers have a good advantage over Burkina Faso and Cameroon as they beat then 2:0 in the 2015 edition and 1:0 in the 2010 edition respectively.

With an experience head coach José Antonio Camacho and a dreaded forward and captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and a blend of players with premiership experience and a save pair of hands in goal, the panthers will make a good accounts of themselves against Guinea Bissau, a side brimming with confidence after being paid all outstanding arrears.

