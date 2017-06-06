The Netherlands are currently fourth in Group A before Friday's match with Luxembourg in Rotterdam. Advocaat told a news conference Tuesday that qualifying was a "difficult task" but "everything is still possible."
The 69-year-old Advocaat was appointed Dutch coach for the third time to succeed Danny Blind, who was dismissed in March after a run of disappointing results. Ruud Gullit, a victorious member of the winning Euro 88 squad, is Advocaat's assistant.
Defeats to France and Bulgaria, and a draw with Sweden, have left the Netherlands in danger of missing a second successive major tournament after they failed to reach the finals of Euro 2016.
