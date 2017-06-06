Amsterdam, June 6, (GNA/dpa) - New Netherlands coach Dick Advocaat believes he can lead his country to the 2018 World Cup in Russia despite their poor start in qualifying. The Netherlands are currently fourth in Group A before Friday's match with Luxembourg in Rotterdam. Advocaat told a news conference Tuesday that qualifying was a "difficult task" but "everything is still possible." The 69-year

The 69-year-old Advocaat was appointed Dutch coach for the third time to succeed Danny Blind, who was dismissed in March after a run of disappointing results. Ruud Gullit, a victorious member of the winning Euro 88 squad, is Advocaat's assistant.

Defeats to France and Bulgaria, and a draw with Sweden, have left the Netherlands in danger of missing a second successive major tournament after they failed to reach the finals of Euro 2016.

