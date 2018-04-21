By Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA Accra, April 21, GNA - Ghana Premier League (GPL) champions Aduana Stars have been drawn in a tricky Group A pairing in the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Confederations Cup draw. The Dormaa based club have been drawn in Group A, with three other former continental champions including Moroccan club Raja Casablanca (1989, 1997, 1999 Champions League winners), Iv

Accra, April 21, GNA - Ghana Premier League (GPL) champions Aduana Stars have been drawn in a tricky Group A pairing in the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Confederations Cup draw.

The Dormaa based club have been drawn in Group A, with three other former continental champions including Moroccan club Raja Casablanca (1989, 1997, 1999 Champions League winners), Ivorian giants ASEC Mimosas (1998 Champions League winner) and AS Vita (1973 Champions League winner) Club of DR Congo.

Aduana Stars are the only inexperienced side in the group many considers as the Group of death. The ‘Ogya Boys’ qualified to this stage by a 7-3 aggregate scoreline over Fosa Juniors of Madagascar.

Meanwhile in the other pairings, Group B contains Al Masry (Egypt), UD Songo (Mozambique), RS Berkane (Morocco), and Al Hilal Omdurman (Sudan) with Group C hosting Djoliba AC (Mali), Williamsville AC (Ivory Coast) and Enyimba FC (Nigeria). Group D however pits Rayon Sports (Rwanda), Gor Mahia (Kenya), Young Africans (Tanzania) and USM Algiers (Algeria)

The round of 16 matches are expected to begin from Friday, May 4.

