Accra, April 22, GNA - Emmanuel Akuoko, captain of Aduana Stars, has blamed the team's recent 2:1 loss to Fosa Juniors in their Confederation Of African Football (CAF) Confederations Cup second leg away game in Madagascar, on poor officiating. He said "if not for the officials, we would have won the game as well, making it double over them".

Accra, April 22, GNA - Emmanuel Akuoko, captain of Aduana Stars, has blamed the team's recent 2:1 loss to Fosa Juniors in their Confederation Of African Football (CAF) Confederations Cup second leg away game in Madagascar, on poor officiating.

He said “if not for the officials, we would have won the game as well, making it double over them”.

In an interview with the GNA Sports after his team’s arrival in Ghana, he said he was disappointed in the officiating exhibited by match referee Ali Mohamed Adelaid from Comoros Islands and his two assistants.

“He whistled most of our moves as offside, even Fosa's opening goal was not a penalty, any fifty-fifty ball was whistled as foul against us,” he said.

The defender said he was displeased that his side could not get a better results away in a CAF competition, which they aim to break.

“We went all out, gave our best, but such is football, either one wins, loses or draws, but we would do everything to win our next away game in the CAF continental competition hopefully in the group stages", he noted.

He said the team is glad to have secured qualification to the group stages of the CAF Confed Cup making ‘the money zone’ and would now pay full attention to their Ghana Premier League (GPL) league matches.

The 2017 GPL Champions qualified to the CAF Confed Cup group stages anyway thanks to their 6:1 win at home to get a 7:3 aggregate.

