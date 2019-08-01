news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA



Accra, Aug.1, GNA - Division One League side, Accra Great Olympics has announced a kit partnership deal with STRIKE, a Portuguese sports kit manufacturing firm for a three-year period.

This partnership forms part of the club's rebranding efforts to amplify the fans connection with the club and sense of identity in achieving collective successes.

The partnership, pulled off by Club Consult Africa, the sole representative of STRIKE in Africa will see Accra Great Olympics clothed for the next three years.

As an emerging global brand, STRIKE, is kitting professional football clubs and national teams in Africa, Asia and the Pacific regions.

Olympics will be dapped in their new STRIKE wear for the 2019/2020 season.

The replicas are selling at GHS 110 and supporters can order from the sole distributor, ACL Courier Services.

GNA