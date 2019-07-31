news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA



Accra, July 31, GNA - Division One Club, Accra City Stars, formerly Sporting Mirren FC will be organizing a Justify-your-inclusion exercise to recruit new players to beef up its squad for the 2019/2020 Division One league.

The exercise forms part of responsibilities of the club to give opportunities to players to prove themselves to be selected into the team.

The Justify-your-inclusion would take place from Monday, August 5 at the Tesano Police Depot in Accra.

Interested players are to come along with their training kits for assessment by the technical team.

Players outside Accra are requested to contact the team manager or the welfare officer for accommodation arrangements.

The club is open to recruit players in all positions aged between 14-23 years.

The team is focused and poised ahead of the new season.

GNA