Accra, March 1, GNA - Accra Brewery Limited (ABL), producers of Beta Malt, in partnership with Ghana Education Service (GES), has launched “Beta Malt Interco”.

ABL now becomes official sponsors of the Inter-Colleges Athletics Competition (Interco).

Interco is a sports festival organized by GES, for second cycle schools, held at both the regional and national levels.

The event brings together thousands of students from over 200 schools to compete over a 3-day period for the opportunity to win personal and school athletic honours.

Speaking at the media launch held at T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School in Kumasi, Ms. Ewurafua Addo-Atuah, ABL’s Head of Marketing, said mentioned that ABL’s sponsorship of the widely popular event was part of the company’s pursuit to offer brand experiences that play meaningful roles in everyone’s lives.

She noted that Interco shares similar values with Beta Malt, which seeks to motivate and empower Ghanaian youth to pursue their dreams.

“Interco has become a regular sporting experience and an influential event, where students come together across different sporting disciplines to achieve success, whilst learning important life skills and overcoming challenges,” Ms. Addo-Atuah stated.

She remarked that “it is our hope that what Accra Brewery has achieved here today marks the beginning of a mutually beneficial relationship between us and GES as ABL continues to invest a growing world where everyone has the opportunity to improve their livelihood and brings people together for a better world”

Prof. Kwesi Opoku Amankwa, the Director General of the GES, stated that “the partnership between GES and ABL aims at elevating sports, which would contribute towards Ghana’s sports development agenda”.

He expressed his gratitude to ABL for investing in the sporting event and urged corporate Ghana to emulate ABL’s commitment and dedication.

Mrs. Portia Offei Asare, Brand Manager-Beta Malt, urged students and young athletes to choose Beta Malt as the ultimate beverage companion as they pursue their dreams.

She mentioned that as part of Beta Malt’s sponsorship, all winners would receive packs of Beta Malt and Beta Malt-branded souvenirs.

Overall winners for male and female categories at the National Sports Festival will be awarded tertiary scholarship worth GHS 30,000.

GNA