Accra, June 22, GNA - Ahmed Musah gave the Super Eagles of Nigeria a 2-0 win over Iceland in the ongoing Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup in Russia.

The Super Eagles, who lost their first match to Croatia in Group D, by 2-0, had to make amends in their second match of the tournament, with the help of striker Ahmed Musah, who scored both goals in the 49th and 75th minute.

Musah, who displayed an exceptional performance on the day with support from Victor Moses on the flanks has thrown Group D wide open, with Nigeria having three points from two games as Iceland and Argentina are all on a point each, with Croatia leading with six points.

The Super Eagles, would seek to advance to the knock out round of the competition when they come up with Argentina on Tuesday 26th June, 2018.

GNA