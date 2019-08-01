news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA



Accra, Aug. 1, GNA - Ghana will send 91 athletes to represent the country in the upcoming 2019 Africa Games scheduled for 19-31 August in Rabat, Morocco.

The competition, would see team Ghana represented by 91 athletes in 14 disciplines including Athletics, Boxing, Badminton, Table Tennis, Fencing, Beach, Volleyball, Weightlifting and Karate-Do.

The International Games and Competitions Committee (IGCC) allocated the final quota to the Federations to select the athletes from.

The Ghana Athletics Association were given 16 slots, Badminton four, Beach Volley two, Boxing ten, Cycling two, Fencing four, Football 18, Judo Five, karate-do five, Table tennis six, Taekwondo five, Tennis six, Weightlifting five and Swimming three.

Many of the federations have their athletes holding a non-residential camping and training assiduously towards the competition in a bid to win laurels for the nation.

The athletes would be moving to an official residential camping this weekend in Cape Coast, before they enplane to Morocco for the quadrennial Games.

GNA