Accra, Jan 18, GNA - Plans by football lovers in Ghana seeking to catch the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia in style has received a boost with the announcement of a ticket-inclusive Official Hospitality Package available for sale in Ghana.

Lorientkal Ghana, has been appointed by MATCH Hospitality as the Exclusive Sales Agent in Ghana, for the sale of the Official Hospitality Programme of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia and the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017.

In a release copied to Ghana News Agency (GNA) sports desk, Russia cannot wait to show the world its land of diversity and discovery, rich culture, dynamic people and unique landscapes when they welcome the world to the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

According to the release, Ghanaians will get the opportunity to explore the magic of Russia, while they witness the making of football history.

According to the release, the Russian Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency Dmitry Suslov, stated at a meeting with the Lorientkal team, that the people of Russia cannot wait to show the rest of the world how beautiful the country is and how accommodating and welcoming their citizens are for which they are ready to work with Lorientkal and interested travelers to Russia during this period.

The FIFA Hospitality Programme offers clients a wide range of services such as facilities at the stadiums (including private suites, lounges, and marquee tents), gourmet catering, preferential parking, entertainment, and gifts bundled together guaranteed match tickets.

Hospitality package choices can either be for Products or Series where each hospitality product has been carefully designed to offer different service levels and benefits.

These product packages include match clubs, match pavilion, match business seat, match private suite and the Tsarsky Lounge.

Match club hospitality package offers the true fan experience, while Match Pavilion and Match Business Seat hospitality packages allow you to network and entertain in comfort and style.

The Tsarsky Lounge and Match Private Suite hospitality packages are classified as premier products and most refined hospitality offerings.

Each Series is a carefully designed selection of matches per venue, team or stage of the tournament and is available in one or more of our hospitality products.

As the Exclusive Sales Agent of MATCH Hospitality in Ghana for the sale of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Official Hospitality Programme, Lorientkal Ghana Limited is ensuring that these hospitality packages are accessible and purchased without any hassle.

According to Lorientkal Ghana fans will need from 850 USD per person per match, to follow their team and enjoy a social hospitality experience with upmarket deli-style menu and drinks before and after the match in style.

Lorientkal indicated that they will be introducing some tailor-made Travel Packages that consist of return flight tickets, accommodation while in Russia, visa processing fees, travel insurance, ground transportation – airport pick-up and drop-off, transportation to the stadium and back to the hotel, tour of Moscow, etc.

The statement further added that “these travel packages have been created to suit your budget and payment for these travel packages can be spread across 15 months (January 2017 – March 2018) with Group booking enjoying 2% discount. It cannot get any better than this’’.

For more details on the various packages and their features, interested people can call 0209000035, 0209000045, 0209000024 or 0302521976 or visit www.lorientkal.com for more details on the various Official Hospitality Packages and the tailor-made travel packages from Lorient Kal Ghana. One can also follow Lorientkal Ghana on twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

MATCH Hospitality is the exclusive hospitality rights holder appointed by FIFA, and the only company licensed to sell ticket- inclusive hospitality packages for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.

