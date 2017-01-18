Accra, Jan 18, GNA - The Ghana Football Assocation (GFA), has released the Premier League fixtures for the 2016/2017 season, with some interesting day one encounters.
The season kick starts on Saturday, February 4th and Sunday February 5th 2017, at all the league venues across the country.
The defending Champions, Wa All stars will start their title defence against newly promoted side Elmina Sharks at the Wa Sports Stadium on match day one, whiles Hearts of Oak travels to Tema to lock horns with Inter Allies.
Zdravko Lugarusic's side Kumasi Asante Kotoko will come up against Liberty Professionals at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi as Aduana Stars play Ashanti Gold at the Nana Agyeman Badu sports stadium.
The following are the released fixtures for the premier league season
MATCH DAY ONE
Tema Youth vs Brekum Chelsea
Dwarfs vs Bolga All stars
Medeama vs WAFA
Wa All stars vs Elmina Sharks
Olympics vs Bechem United
Aduana Stars vs Ashanti Gold
Asante Kotoko vs Liberty Pros.
Inter Allies vs Hearts of Oak
MATCH DAY 2
Hearts of Oak vs Medeama
Berekum Chelsea vs Asante Kotoko
Bechem United vs Tema Youth
Ashanti Gold vs Olympics
Elmina Sharks vs Aduana Stars
Bolga All stars vs Wa All stars
WAFA vs Dwarfs
Liberty Pros. vs Inter Allies
