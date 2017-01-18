By Edward Gyasi, GNA Accra, Jan 18, GNA - The Ghana Football Assocation (GFA), has released the Premier League fixtures for the 2016/2017 season, with some interesting day one encounters. The season kick starts on Saturday, February 4th and Sunday February 5th 2017, at all the league venues across the country. The defending Champions, Wa All stars will start their title defence against newly p

Accra, Jan 18, GNA - The Ghana Football Assocation (GFA), has released the Premier League fixtures for the 2016/2017 season, with some interesting day one encounters.

The season kick starts on Saturday, February 4th and Sunday February 5th 2017, at all the league venues across the country.

The defending Champions, Wa All stars will start their title defence against newly promoted side Elmina Sharks at the Wa Sports Stadium on match day one, whiles Hearts of Oak travels to Tema to lock horns with Inter Allies.

Zdravko Lugarusic's side Kumasi Asante Kotoko will come up against Liberty Professionals at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi as Aduana Stars play Ashanti Gold at the Nana Agyeman Badu sports stadium.

The following are the released fixtures for the premier league season

MATCH DAY ONE

Tema Youth vs Brekum Chelsea

Dwarfs vs Bolga All stars

Medeama vs WAFA

Wa All stars vs Elmina Sharks

Olympics vs Bechem United

Aduana Stars vs Ashanti Gold

Asante Kotoko vs Liberty Pros.

Inter Allies vs Hearts of Oak

MATCH DAY 2

Hearts of Oak vs Medeama

Berekum Chelsea vs Asante Kotoko

Bechem United vs Tema Youth

Ashanti Gold vs Olympics

Elmina Sharks vs Aduana Stars

Bolga All stars vs Wa All stars

WAFA vs Dwarfs

Liberty Pros. vs Inter Allies

