Accra, Aug. 10, GNA - Coach Oti Akenten, Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association and a CAF Coaches instructor has urged women especially retired footballers to pursue coaching courses.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, Mr. Akenten said he has tried convincing many retired female footballers to take up the challenge of going through the requisite procedures to become professional coaches.

"The FA tried its possible best but it was difficult because in modern coaching courses you have to write examinations and people were not ready for that.

"They do very well practically but they struggle with the theory. We are still encouraging them to do the courses to help develop female football in the country.

"Some of the women are doing well, for instance Mercy Tagoe, she has a CAF license A and the assistant coach of the Black Queens. We also have Dora Zutah. who is even an instructor of CAF."

"According to CAF, all female national teams must have female head coaches or assistants, so we must all encourage them to take up the various courses," Oti Akenten said.

