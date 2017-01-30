William Ezah, GNA Special Correspondent, Gabon, courtesy uniBank and Asky Airlines Oyem, Gabon, Jan 30, GNA - Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu has said they will exploit the weaknesses in the Cameroon team to overcome them on Thursday in the semi-final game at the Franceville Renovation Stadium. Speaking in an interview, Atsu said, though they were yet to analyze their opponents, he was confid

Oyem, Gabon, Jan 30, GNA - Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu has said they will exploit the weaknesses in the Cameroon team to overcome them on Thursday in the semi-final game at the Franceville Renovation Stadium.

Speaking in an interview, Atsu said, though they were yet to analyze their opponents, he was confident there will be several weaknesses in their team.

"The weaknesses are what we will seek to exploit to overcome them, I know my colleagues are capable of standing up to the task and will put in their best for us to progress.

"It is not going to be an easy task because the Cameroonians are very tough with a lot of experience in the competition, but we are determined to go past them" Atsu stated.

Atsu has been very instrumental in the progress of the team since the competition started.

He won the Man of the Match award in the first game and has since been a key figure to the team, creating the vital penalty that fetched Ghana the winner against DR Congo.

