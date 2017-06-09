By Edward Gyasi Accra, June 9, GNA - Prof. Emmanuel Oduro Owusu, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana says determination and commitment was key in getting the 14 year old University of Ghana sports stadium completed. Mr Oduro was among a delegation from the Ministry of Youth and Sports to the University campus to inspect the stadium. Speaking to the media after the inspection, P

By Edward Gyasi



Accra, June 9, GNA - Prof. Emmanuel Oduro Owusu, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana says determination and commitment was key in getting the 14 year old University of Ghana sports stadium completed.

Mr Oduro was among a delegation from the Ministry of Youth and Sports to the University campus to inspect the stadium.

Speaking to the media after the inspection, Prof. Owusu Oduro said all stakeholders must be committed to ensuring that the multi-purpose Stadium is completed.

“There is always a light at the end of the tunnel, what we need is determination and commitment to do it. Once there is a will, there is a way, I have never lost hope in getting this on track to serve the purpose it was meant for.

“The state of it draws very great lessons to us as a nation, that we need to ensure continuity. I have said that as a nation we should try as much as possible to give credit to those who complete projects just as those who initiate them.

“The person who completes is equally as important as the one who initiates. I am saying this because of the attitude of Ghanaians, people do not appreciate those who complete projects.

“Everyone wants to start a new project instead of continuing the uncompleted ones. “We have pockets of uncompleted projects scattered all over the country, cumulating in huge economic losses and hindering the development of this country.

“This is undesirable and must change, we must understand that together, we can develop our country better”, Prof. Owusu said.

GNA