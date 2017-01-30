William Ezah, GNA Special Correspondent, Gabon, courtesy uniBank and Asky Airlines Oyem, Gabon, Jan 30, GNA - Head coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars, Avram Grant has admitted he missed the services of captain Asamoah Gyan in the quarter final game against DR Congo last Sunday. Coach Grant said it was obvious the service of the striker was missed but those who played did their ve

William Ezah, GNA Special Correspondent, Gabon, courtesy uniBank and Asky Airlines



Oyem, Gabon, Jan 30, GNA - Head coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars, Avram Grant has admitted he missed the services of captain Asamoah Gyan in the quarter final game against DR Congo last Sunday.

Coach Grant said it was obvious the service of the striker was missed but those who played did their very best for the team.

"We missed him because he is a top striker, very experienced and knows what to do at every stage in the game.

"He was picking up very fast till that injury he picked-up in the stars final group game against Egypt which was unfortunate but I think he is getting better.

"This is someone who has had much time before the competition and was making much progress but the bad pitch at Port Gentil did not allow him to complete the game against the Pharaohs", he said.

According to the coach, he will count on the services of the player in their next game against Cameroon.

"I will see if he is fully fit for the next game…why not we shall give him the chance because he is our top striker" Grant stated.

Gyan missed the last game against DR Congo after failing a late fitness test.

GNA