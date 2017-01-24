William D. Ezah, GNA Special Correspondent, Gabon, courtesy, uniBank Ghana Limited and Asky AirlinesPort-Gentil, Jan 23, GNA – Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan, has said vengeance is on their minds, as they prepare to take on Egypt, in their last group D game, at the Port-Gentil Stadium, on Wednesday, January 25, in the ongoing 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon. According to Gyan, the def

Port-Gentil, Jan 23, GNA – Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan, has said vengeance is on their minds, as they prepare to take on Egypt, in their last group D game, at the Port-Gentil Stadium, on Wednesday, January 25, in the ongoing 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

According to Gyan, the defeat suffered at the hands of the Egyptians during the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, remains fresh in their minds, hence they will go into the game with vengeance on their minds.

Striker Gyan said, though they have already qualified for the next stage of the competition and the outcome of the game will not affect their progress, they would still go for the maximum points.

Gyan said, they are keen on ensuring a clean sheet in the group stages of the competition, as well as the knock out stages, because their aim was to go without a blemish.

“We have qualified for the next stage, but the game against Egypt is equally important so we have to go for the three points to make sure our records are clean.

“They defeated us during the 2018 Cup qualifiers last year and we want to avenge that painful defeat” Gyan stated.

Ghana has so far gathered six points from two matches and the players have expressed their desire to ensure a clean record in the group stages.

Egypt will need at least a draw to ensure qualification to the next stage of the competition having gathered four points from two matches.

