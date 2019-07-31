news, story, article

Accra, July 31, GNA - The Member of Parliament for Tema East, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, on Wednesday, joined the Industrial City King, Dr. Nii Adjei Kraku ll, to officially kick off the construction of an ultra-modern soccer field for the people of Tema New Town (Manhean).

A colourful sod-cutting ceremony which attracted many government officials and other stakeholders of Tema, saw the King and hardworking MP, put scissors to a sod to pave way for the transformation of the Mantse Park at Manhean, into the Tema Manhean Sports Complex.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Wednesday said the ultra-modern field, whose construction is being championed by the MP, will have an astro turf as its fieldwork.

“This project is a collaborative one between the Tema Traditional Council and the Government; government is funding it through the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA),” Titus-Glover said.

The Tema East MP, who has earned the nickname “Shatta Wale MP” for a sizzling performance of a Shatta Wale song at the event, announced that Wembley Park’s Construction limited is the company that was contracted to build the new park.

He said the field was another offering by President Akufo-Addo whom he said had great plans for Tema.

“I am pleased to announce that the President has heard our cry as people of Tema Manhean, over the fact that we are constrained to use only one route to and from outside this community because we have only one road that leads out of this place to Community One.

“Government will construct two new routes in and out of New Town to Community One. The first route will pass through VALCO to the slaughter house, while the second one will course through Lube Oil Company back to New Town,” Titus-Glover said.

The MP also announced the government’s project to improve Tema Manhean roads.

According to him, the Akufo-Addo Government was also embarking on a project to upgrade the Tema Manhean clinic into a 100-bed capacity Hospital.

“This one too, Government is going to do it through the GNPC,” Titus Glover said.

Rapturous applause which followed the announcement was interspersed with popular Shatta Wale tune, “Abodo Bidi”, a song that the Tema East MP performed to the admiration of a mobbing crowd.

Among the crowd which danced happily to the Deputy Minister’s performance were; Tema bigwigs including; Commodore J.O. Kontoh, Eastern Naval Commander, DCOP Oyirifi Akrofi, the Tema Regional Police Commander, Nii Amarh Somponu, alias Nii Shippi, Stool Secretary of Tema, and the Metropolitan Chief Executive, Felix Mensah Nii Annang-La.

There were representatives from all political parties, Assembly Members and Ministers of State.

After Titus Glover had dazzled them with his Shatta Wale performance, the crowd bestowed an instant nickname on him – “Shatta Wale MP.”

Dr. Nii Adjei Kraku ll, the Tema Mantse, on his part reiterated that the project was a collaborative effort between Government and the Tema Traditional Council, thanking the Tema East MP for championing it.

He advised his subjects in the Constituency to demonstrate communal spirit and help when construction starts, warning that pilfering of building materials for the project will not be tolerated.

“Those who have a penchant for carrying iron rods away from construction sites with the excuse that they want to use them as braces for cooking banku, this will not be tolerated here during the construction of the sports complex,” Nii Tema said.

He also advised that the complex be walled and gated to raise revenue for the purpose of its maintenance.

Mr. Evans Baidoo, first Vice Chairman of Tema East NPP, was full of praise for Tema Mantse for his brilliant speech and described Mr. Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover as the best MP in the history of the constituency.

GNA