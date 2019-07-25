news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, July 25, GNA - The Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF) has selected seven athletes to represent Ghana at the upcoming Africa Games in Rabat, Morocco next month.

The selected athletes, made up of five male and two females, are currently undertaking intensive training at the Accra Sports Stadium under the supervision of the assistant coach, Nii Otoo Larkyne.

Mr. Kenneth Odeng Adade, the Secretary General of the Federation, in an interview with the GNA Sports, disclosed that, the GWF were given a quota of seven athletes in different weight categories to compete for laurels for the nation at the event.

The weightlifters; Christian Amoah and Christopher Forrester Osei would be competing in 96kg weight category.

The rest were; David Akwei (67kg), Gabriel Owusu (102kg), Jeremiah Teng-Gbul Benye and Winnifred Ntumi (45kg) and Sandra Mensimah Owusu (59kg) who are the two females on board.

Mr. Odeng Adade added that, the two officials who would join the team; were the head coach Kyle Pierce and the Assistant Coach Nii Otoo Larkyne.

The athletes are poised to build on their performance exhibited at the Africa Senior Championship in Egypt in April, where they won three medals made up of a bronze and two Silver.

GNA