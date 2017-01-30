William Ezah, GNA Special Correspondent, Gabon, courtesy uniBank and Asky Airlines Oyem, Gabon, Jan 30, GNA - Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has said, qualifying for the semi-finals of the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON), is not an achievement since they have been at that stage several times. According to him, the Black Stars have no excuse than to

Oyem, Gabon, Jan 30, GNA - Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has said, qualifying for the semi-finals of the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON), is not an achievement since they have been at that stage several times.

According to him, the Black Stars have no excuse than to win the cup, adding that not even a third place will appease Ghanaians.

He said "we have been at the semi-finals six times and it is no achievement for us since we are used to this, therefore the ultimate is to win the cup.

"We are four times winners of the trophy and many Ghanaians have seen us at the semi-finals several times and what they want to see is the trophy and nothing else.

"Winning the trophy is what we are aiming at because we have an enormous experience in playing at this competitions", Nyantakyi said in a post-match interview.

According to Nyantakyi, though the team did not start well in the competition, the performance against DR Congo in the quarter finals was to show that they were picking-up gradually.

"You can see that we are picking gradually, after each match we play better in the next match so we are going to improve in the semi-finals and peak at the finals.

"We are going to do our best to win the trophy because Ghanaians want nothing but the trophy" He stated.

The Black Stars defeated DR Congo 2-1 to advance to the next stage of the competition and are scheduled to meet Cameroon on Thursday, February 2 at Franceville, Gabon.

