Accra, April 20, GNA - Ghanaian football icon, Michael Essien, has said that it was a “blessing” for him to have donned the blue Chelsea jersey as a footballer.

The Chelsea Club legend who has been named as the Brand Ambassador for the ‘Be the Next Champion’ campaign, said he was happy to be associated with anything Chelsea FC.

The campaign is a skill competition aimed at choosing a Ghanaian representative to be part of the African 11 team to play against Chelsea Legends.

The “Be The Next Champion” campaign is a brainchild of Unilever Ghana Limited, through its Rexona deodorant and anti-perspirant brand, as part of its partnership with Chelsea Football Club (FC).

Essien speaking at the launch of the campaign in Accra on Thursday said Chelsea was bigger than any club in Europe and counted himself lucky to have been part of the club’s history.

“Chelsea is one the biggest clubs in Europe at the moment and to be part of it is such an honour. I’m proud to be part of the generation that put Chelsea where it is today and so it’s a blessing,” he said.

Essien added that he was “very happy to be the Ambassador to promote” the Rexona and Chelsea partnership in the campaign.

