Mr. Moses Foh-Amoaning, the Technical and Marketing Consultant of Bukom Fists of Fury explained that, the symbol was chosen because the eagle was a warrior, which reflects the attitude of the boxers in the ring.

He added that, all its colours were chosen strategically for a purpose, adding that the mascot was purely for promotional purpose.

"The white is for the purity of the heart and to show that boxers are discipline and genuine. The yellow stands for the richness of the sports and richness of the talents on fight nights. The red is the desire and willingness to win. And the blue is the colour of heaven," Mr Foh-Amoaninh said.

"The responsibility is to boost the image of the league. He is part of the entertainment aspect of all we are doing and the children can take photographs with him."

The second week of the Bukom Fist of Fury continues on Friday, October 26, at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

