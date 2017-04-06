By Edward Gyasi, GNAAccra, April 06, GNA - Accra Hearts of Oak’s striker, Cosmos Dauda has said, his best is yet to come, after scoring a breathtaking goal against Bechem United at the Accra Sports Stadium, last Wednesday. Dauda, who has had a difficult start to the season, told the media that, he has not been in the best form since the commencement of the league adding that “I feel I hav

By Edward Gyasi, GNA

Accra, April 06, GNA - Accra Hearts of Oak’s striker, Cosmos Dauda has said, his best is yet to come, after scoring a breathtaking goal against Bechem United at the Accra Sports Stadium, last Wednesday.

Dauda, who has had a difficult start to the season, told the media that, he has not been in the best form since the commencement of the league adding that “I feel I have let down my fans in the season”.

“I have disappointed a lot of people who had confidence in me before the season started. I had a sparkling season last year, but the life of a footballer is not certain, sometimes it is rosy, whilst it gets tough sometimes.

“Actually, I have been working harder than before but people don’t see it that way, when the results are not favorable you get punched in the face, but when they are better you get the applause and that’s football.

“I am really happy that I have put smiles on the faces of my supporters. They should know that, it is work in progress and I am not going to stop here because the best of me is yet to come.

“I have gotten counseling from a lot of people and I am getting better, the team is focusing on our subsequent games, we don’t care about what happened yesteryears. We are as good as our next game so we are working very hard.” Dauda said.

GNA