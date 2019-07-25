news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, July 25, GNA - Mr. Elvis Adjei Baah, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS), has said the remaining football fans who traveled to Egypt, to support the Black Stars at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), will return to Ghana this weekend.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports covered the expenditure of about 400 supporters on food, accommodation, flight to Egypt to rally support behind the Black Stars at the just ended Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign.

Ghana was eliminated at the round of 16 by Tunisia on a 4-5 penalty shoot-out after the match ended 1-1 in regulation time.

The match was played on Tuesday, July 8 at the Ismailia Stadium, however, some supporters are still in Egypt which has raised concerns in the local media.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, Mr. Adjei Baah said the supporters who traveled to Egypt on government’s ticket had different return dates, hence the delay in their return to Ghana, even though the tournament was over.

“Every supporter had a different return date on their tickets. So you can’t expect all of them to return at the same time. That is why they are returning in batches. But, by the end of this week, all of them would return to Ghana,” he said.

He added “after Ghana was eliminated at the knockout stage, changing the return date to earlier dates would cost the nation a penalty, that would be very expensive. This was why we decided they stay till their due time which would make economic sense.”

Ghana managed a 2-0 win over Guinea Bissau after drawing with Benin and Cameroon at the group stage.

GNA