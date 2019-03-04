news, story, article

By Stephen O. Appiah, GNA

Accra, March 04, GNA - Beston Chambenshi, head coach of Nkana FC, has said, his team lost the game, because their game plan was neutralised by Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

The Red Devils suffered a demolished 3-0 away defeat to Asante Kotoko in the match day four of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Confederation Cup group stage on Sunday, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Speaking after the game, Coach Chambenshi said, they lost the game in the first half and the horrible errors from the goalkeeper cost his side in the early embers of the game.

He added that, such errors cannot be accepted in a competition like this, but they would focus on the remaining matches to ensure qualification to the next stage.

The coach said, his side was still in the race to qualify to the next stage despite the overwhelming defeat.

“We are still in the race despite this defeat, we beat Kotoko at home, so if you look at the table you could see that we are not out of the competition and we are going to prepare well ahead of the next two matches,” he said.

The coach said they have accepted the defeat and congratulated Kotoko for the impressive performance.

Ben Adama, defender for Nkana FC and a former player of Kotoko urged the management and the supporters of the club to exercise patience.

“Kotoko is a good team, so the management and the supporters need to exercise patience and give the coach enough time to build the team,” he said.

Nkana FC’s defeat has seen the team dropped to third on the table with four points, behind Al Hilal, who are leading with seven points followed by Kotoko, with six points. ZESCO is at button of the table with only four points.

GNA