Accra, Jan 17, GNA - The management of the headline sponsor for the senior national team Ghana Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), has sent a message to the stars urging them to be focused as they prepare to take on the rest of Africa in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2017 in Gabon.

In a release, the management expressed confidence in the team due to their previous tournaments and believe the time has come for the team to go for the ultimate prize at stake.

“The management of GNPC is happy that once again you, the Black Stars of Ghana, have made it to the line-up of Africa’s soccer greats assembled in Gabon to contest for the ultimate prize of being crowned continental champions.

“You have since our partnership with you began as headline sponsor in January 2013, made progress at each AFCON.

“From the semi-finals in 2013, you became runners up in the last edition of the championship in 2015.

“We are therefore very confident that you can maintain the trend by winning the cup this time round”. According to the release, the headline sponsor, has no doubt with the right mentality and attitude to training the team will not excel.

“Our appeal to you is that you commit to your training and other forms of preparations, keeping your eyes on the ultimate prize - to win the trophy at stake. “We are confident that you are capable of becoming AFCON 2017 champions and therefore urge you to be united in focus for victory to crown your efforts."

