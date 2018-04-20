By Dennis Osei Gyamfi, Ayilimba Doreen Awonlie, GNAAccra, April 20, GNA - Mr Mohammed Sahnoon, Chef de Mission of Team Ghana at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, has said, he was happy with the decision of the President, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo to institute an investigation into Ghana’s participation in the Games.The leader of Ghana’s team at the Games, has however thr

Accra, April 20, GNA - Mr Mohammed Sahnoon, Chef de Mission of Team Ghana at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, has said, he was happy with the decision of the President, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo to institute an investigation into Ghana’s participation in the Games.

The leader of Ghana’s team at the Games, has however threatened to drag “people” to the law court for defamation, after the outcome of the investigations.

Mr Sahnoon who was speaking to the media on the team’s arrival from the Games on Friday, said that, even though the team was not distracted by the happenings back home, he was surprised with the way “people” painted him “black”, adding that he was opened to the investigations.

“Any thorough investigations would actually vindicate me, because I have heard So many negative comments against me by people who do not really understand what the procedures were.

“And for those who went beyond fair comment I have to take them on personally for defamation and I’m going to do that,” he stated.

“I would be surprise if the police fail to invite me to state my side of the story, as the leader of the delegation, and I’m fully ready to cooperate with them.”

Three government officials including the Deputy Sports Minister, National Sports Authority (NSA) Board Chairman and the Director- General of the NSA have all been suspended following preliminary investigations conducted into the circumstances surrounding the arrest and deportation of 60 Ghanaians who attempted to enter Australia falsely in the just ended 21st Commonwealth Games.

Ghana placed 39th out of the 71 participating countries having won one bronze medal from boxing.

