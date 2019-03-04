news, story, article

By Stephen O. Appiah, GNA

Accra, March 04, GNA - Charles Kwablan Akunor, head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, has said, he was worried about the defenders, ahead of their game against Nkana FC last Sunday, but was happy they lifted their performance in the game to secure victory for the club.

The Porcupine Warriors thrashed Nkana FC 3-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Confederation Cup group stage on Sunday.

Speaking after the game, the coach said, he worked throughout the week with the defenders to fix the problems that had confronted them since the competition started.

He added that, he kept giving them guidelines during the match and was impressed with their delivery at the end of the day.

He described Daniel Darkwah’s performance as “superb”, adding that he was a perfect replacement for his captain Amos Frimpong, who was suspended for the game.

“Selecting Daniel Darkwa for suspended Amos Frimpong, was a risk, but he played well and it was a surprise to me,” he said.

He however noted that, star winger Maxwell Baako would be out for six to 12 weeks after sustaining a shin injury last Friday, at training.

The emphatic win against Nkana Fc has put Kotoko on second with six points and one point behind group leaders Al Hilal.

Kotoko players are currently on two days break and the team would return to camp on Wednesday ahead of their crucial game at home to against table toppers Al Hilal Ondurman from Sundan on Sunday.

GNA