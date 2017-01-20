William D. Ezah, GNA Special Correspondent, Gabon, courtesy uniBank Gh. Ltd and Asky Airlines Port-Gentil, Gabon, Jan 20, GNA – Head coach of the Black Stars, Avram Grant has said, he has three quality replacements for injured, Baba Abdul Rahman, when they come up against Mali, in the second game of Group D, of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, on Saturday. “As you saw the last time, his role

Port-Gentil, Gabon, Jan 20, GNA – Head coach of the Black Stars, Avram Grant has said, he has three quality replacements for injured, Baba Abdul Rahman, when they come up against Mali, in the second game of Group D, of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, on Saturday.

“As you saw the last time, his role was taken over by Frank Acheampong and he performed well.

“I have two other players, who can equally fit into his position and deliver well, so we will see how it goes.

“But we will miss him as a player and a person. He is a nice person and I am not happy with his injury.

“This is his second AFCON and we expected him to be better than he was in the last one, but injury has taken him out and that is bad for us”. Grant told the media at a press conference on Friday.

Grant, has the option of introducing Ebenezer Ofori to the left back or pushing Andy Yiadom, to right back and move Afful Harrison to right back or maintain Frank Acheampong at the left back position.

Commenting the strength of Mali, Grant said they were very organised, with a lot of quality, but noted that every game was different.

“It is a tough competition. There are no more weak teams, so we will rely on strength to overcome them.

“We have every chance to win the game. Mali is a well-organized team, with a lot of physical presence, but we also have certain qualities to rely on to succeed.

