By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, Jan. 12, GNA - Kumasi Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Eric Ofori-Antwi is confident the Black Stars are capable of winning the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which has eluded the country for the past 35 years.

The biennial biggest football festival on the continent, will see 16 countries battling for the coveted trophy from January 14-February 5, in the four cities of Gabon, Port Gentil, Libreville, Franceville and Oyem.

Coach Avram Grant’s charges have pitched camp in Al Ain and as part of preparations for the tourney on Tuesday engaged in a friendly match with Uzbekistan giants Bunyokdor, where Ghana defeated their opponent 2-0 ahead of their first Group D match with Uganda on Tuesday, January 17.

The former U-20 player in an interview with the GNA Sports expressed said ‘‘the players have to be united and committed to win because it’s been years since, we last won the title. I believe in the team because all the players have the quality to deliver to bring the title. Ghana can win the AFCON".

On the players’ bonus, he believes the players’ attention are much focused on the trophy than their winning bonus with the view that ‘‘the more you win your matches, the higher the bonus. So I believe the players are determined to win the title and not discussing bonuses’’.

On his part, the 23 year old opined that, the Black Stars deserved their USD10, 000 winning bonus.

Ghana has submitted 23 man squad including seven debutants to the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF).

Ghana is drawn in a dicey group alongside Uganda, Egypt and Mali in Group D.

GNA