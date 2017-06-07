By Edward Gyasi, GNA Accra June 7, GNA - Emmanuel ‘GameBoy’ Tagoe, WBA International Lightweight Champion, has declared himself King of Ghana boxing ahead of the much anticipated bout against his rival George Quartey Ashie. The bout forms part of activities lined up for Floyd Mayweather, former WBC World Middleweight boxing champion’s visit to Ghana, dubbed the

By Edward Gyasi, GNA

Accra June 7, GNA - Emmanuel ‘GameBoy’ Tagoe, WBA International Lightweight Champion, has declared himself King of Ghana boxing ahead of the much anticipated bout against his rival George Quartey Ashie.

The bout forms part of activities lined up for Floyd Mayweather, former WBC World Middleweight boxing champion’s visit to Ghana, dubbed the “Undefeated Tour”,

The bout would take place at the Bukom Arena on June 16, 2017.

Speaking to the press on Wednesday at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra, Emmanuel Tagoe said he is the only Ghanaian boxer with a world title and it is therefore appropriate to call himself the King of boxing in Ghana.

“I am the king of Ghana boxing and George Ashie can attest to that fact. I have got to a certain level that Ghanaians respect. People are hyping other boxers in Ghana but I am the one with a world title, I am the King.

“I am very much delighted to be a part of this event and to fight George Quartey Ashie once more. Most Ghanaians had been expecting this bout for a long time and finally it is coming off. Our last fight generated a lot of controversies, people were not happy with the result and I want to prove them wrong.

“Ashie and I are the best lightweight boxers on the continent and we have decided to showcase our quality to the undisputed legend of World boxing, Floyd Mayweather as he visits the motherland.

“Although is an exhibition bout, we are not going to joke in the ring and I would urge all my fans to come and witness a very good fight. We are going to give our all to entertain them at the Bukom arena.

GNA

KKY