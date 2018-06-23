By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA Accra, June 23, GNA - The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has stated that, the Government of Ghana, has the right to enforce its national laws against criminal conduct and illegality in the country. In a press release jointly signed by Mr. Veron Mosengo-Omba, head of FIFA’s delegation to Ghana and Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, Minister for In

Accra, June 23, GNA - The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has stated that, the Government of Ghana, has the right to enforce its national laws against criminal conduct and illegality in the country.

In a press release jointly signed by Mr. Veron Mosengo-Omba, head of FIFA’s delegation to Ghana and Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, Minister for Information, it states that, FIFA and Government have zero tolerance for corruption, criminality and all other forms of illegality.

According to a statement signed, both parties would continue to dialogue and deliberate on measures to restore football activities in Ghana in no time, as they would meet in Zurich, Switzerland to finalize arrangements.

“FIFA in consultation with the Government would put in place interim measures to allow for the continuation of football in Ghana.

“The Ghana Government delegation would continue discussions with FIFA in Zurich, Switzerland for the purpose of finalizing interim arrangements regarding football in Ghana,” It stated.

The Ghana delegation, including Mr Isaac Kwame Asiamah, Minister for Youth and Sports, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, Minister of Information, Mr Abu Jinapor, Deputy Chief of Staff and Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, Deputy Attorney General met with FIFA delegation to deliberate and find possible solutions to the scandal that has rocked Ghana football on Friday, June 22.

