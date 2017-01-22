William D. Ezah, GNA Special Correspondent, courtesy uniBank and Asky Airlines Port-Gentil, Gabon, Jan 22, GNA – Head coach of the Black Stars Avram Grant, has said, the performance of the team in the second half of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), should not be taken for granted, as his players have really fought hard to keep their lead in each of the matches. Ghana's performance in the fir

Port-Gentil, Gabon, Jan 22, GNA – Head coach of the Black Stars Avram Grant, has said, the performance of the team in the second half of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), should not be taken for granted, as his players have really fought hard to keep their lead in each of the matches.

Ghana's performance in the first and second matches of the competition have been described as awful, as the Stars, have always been kept under pressure for almost 45 minutes.

“People are taking our performance for granted, but the boys really fought hard to survive the pressure in each of the matches.

“We really fought like crazy in the second half against Mali. It was not an easy win. I am surprised people are taking our performance for granted.

“You really need a lot of experience and maturity to overcome our opponents.” Grant added.

Coach Grant however noted that, he was happy with the six maximum points, after two games, which has ensured their qualification to the next stage of the competition.

He however noted that, they have to win their next game against Egypt to maintain a clean record.

“We want to win every game no matter the situation. We are in the competition to win and we must ensure we have the maximum point in every game.

“Our life in the competition does not depend on Egypt but it is a game we are keen on winning”. Coach Grant noted.

