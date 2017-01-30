William Ezah, GNA Special Correspondent, Gabon, courtesy uniBank and Asky Airlines Oyem, Gabon, Jan 30, GNA - Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew has said they will need to work harder to beat Cameroon in the semi-finals of the 2017 African Cup of Nations (AFCON). Speaking in an interview after the 2-1 victory over DR Congo last Wednesday, Ayew said their next opponent is a very tough side with a lo

Oyem, Gabon, Jan 30, GNA - Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew has said they will need to work harder to beat Cameroon in the semi-finals of the 2017 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Speaking in an interview after the 2-1 victory over DR Congo last Wednesday, Ayew said their next opponent is a very tough side with a lot of quality players.

"They are one of the strong teams in the competition and pose a serious challenge to our progress.

"We need to work hard focus on the game if we are to beat them in the semi- finals stage on Thursday", Ayew noted.

Touching on his goal, the striker said, and the aim of every player is to score in a match and he was happy opening the scores for Ghana.

Ayew said, he realized the entire team and Ghanaians were happy with his goal and will work hard to improve upon his performance in the next game.

Ayew, who was voted the best player after the game against DR Congo, said the victory has brought so much joy to Ghana adding that the best they can offer the nation is to grab the trophy at the end of the competition.

