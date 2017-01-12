Former Black Stars player, Mohammed Ahmed Polo has asked the current members of the Black Stars, to be focused on the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon and desist from asking for financial benefits, if they want to succeed and be counted as legends

Accra, Jan 12, GNA - Former Black Stars player, Mohammed Ahmed Polo has asked the current members of the Black Stars, to be focused on the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon and desist from asking for financial benefits, if they want to succeed and be counted as legends.

In an interview with the GNA, he stated that, the conduct of the Black Stars suggests they are interested in the amount of money, they stand to gain instead of bringing glory to the people of Ghana.

"I have so much confidence in the God given talent of Ghanaian footballers, but it is very unfortunate that we are not using that quality appropriately. Our players have chosen money over patriotism, which has actually taken away all the luck and blessings on the team.

"They don't believe in sacrifices anymore, but they should know that, this generation would pass. What legacy are they leaving behind for the future generation to be proud off?.

"Our sacrifices gave the nation four Africa Cup of Nation trophies, what would we say about them in the near future? Something is gone wrong with current crop of players, I believe if they want to be successful they should do some sacrificial works for the nation. The players must be proud of being Ghanaians and stop charging the nation with huge sum of money before playing matches.

"Ghana could have won AFCON 2015 against Ivory Coast easily, after they have squandered their first two penalties but we couldn’t, can’t they see that something is really wrong with the team? It is very obvious." Polo said.

The dribbling magician further stated that, coach Avram Grant must be blamed for the inconsistencies of the Black stars, adding that they is no chance for the country to qualify for FIFA 2018 after just two games.

“Coach Avram grant has done absolutely nothing for the Black Stars, comparing his works to what his predecessor, Kwasi Appiah did, but Ghanaians disregarded Appiah because he is a local coach. He has clearly failed in qualifying the team to Russia 2018, there is no chance for Ghana to qualify ahead of Egypt after the first two games. We should think about Qatar 2022 instead.

"I would still urge all Ghanaians to keep praying and supporting the Black Stars as they go to Gabon, but those in the helms of affairs must do some sacrificial job for the country rather than fighting over what they will gain at the end of the day." he stated.

