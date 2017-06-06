Accra, June 6, GNA - Zoomlion Ghana Limited, a sanitation management organisation, on Tuesday presented a cheque for GHȼ5000.00 to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in support of its 60th anniversary celebrations. Presenting the cheque, Mr Robert Coleman, Communications Manager of Ghana’s foremost waste management giant, commended GNA for its reliable, credible and unbiased stories it had generated

Presenting the cheque, Mr Robert Coleman, Communications Manager of Ghana’s foremost waste management giant, commended GNA for its reliable, credible and unbiased stories it had generated for its clients over the years and expressed the joy of Zoom lion’s partnership with the nation’s only wire service in its 60 years of existence.

He paid tribute to the GNA for its immense contribution in shaping the nation over the past 60 years, adding: “Our contribution is just the beginning of our long term engagement and Zoomlion will be strengthening it to ensure that you achieve your core mandate of propagating government’s policies on sanitation and the environment.”

Zoomlion on May 6, collaborated with the GNA to embark on a clean-up exercise at the Agency’s premises and its environs, which extended to some parts of the Ministries as part of its year-long activities lined up.

The theme for the celebration is “Ghana News Agency @60: Advancing the Ghanaian Dream.”

Other activities to be undertaken include: an Open Day, health screening, sporting activities, visit to an orphanage, awards night and a thanksgiving service to crown it all.

GNA, the largest news gathering organisation and only wire service in Ghana, was established on the eve of Ghana’s independence, March 5, 1957, by the late Dr Kwame Nkrumah as part of the information arm of the State to help build a proud, viable and cohesive nation.

It was also to help project the African identity in the comity of nations by telling the African story from the African perspective; while freeing the citizens from the mentality of colonial superiority and dependency.

Mrs Linda Asante-Agyei Chairperson of the Anniversary Planning Committee, who received the cheque on behalf of the Agency, commended Zoomlion for its kind support and lauded the organisation’s idea of collaboration.

She expressed GNA’s commitment to educating and informing the public on their role and responsibility in being sanitation conscious.

Mrs Asante- Agyei assured Zoomlion of the Agency’s support in making Ghana clean.

