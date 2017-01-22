Ho, Jan 20, GNA - Mr Alfa Anas Hamid, the Volta Regional Imam, has called on young people in the Zongos to prepare for opportunities that may come with the government's policy on Inner City and Zongo development. He said improving sanitation and construction of road, school and health infrastructure would offer job opportunities, which the youth must grab. Mr Hamid in an interview with the Gha

Ho, Jan 20, GNA - Mr Alfa Anas Hamid, the Volta Regional Imam, has called on young people in the Zongos to prepare for opportunities that may come with the government's policy on Inner City and Zongo development.

He said improving sanitation and construction of road, school and health infrastructure would offer job opportunities, which the youth must grab.

Mr Hamid in an interview with the Ghana News Agency challenged the youth to equip themselves for such opportunities and not only be "singing of the policy".

He said he was glad that the era of giving money to a few people in Zongos for political party patronage was giving way for project-centered policies.

Mr Hamid called for wide consultation in deciding on specific projects for particular communities and cautioned against "top-down" approach to the policy implementation.

He said priority should be given to schools, health centres, and bungalows for teachers and health workers.

He said the improvement in water and sanitation issues at the Zongos would be a huge boost to the health and well-being of the people.

