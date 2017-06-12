By Dennis Peprah/Christopher Tetteh, GNA Sunyani, June 12, GNA - The Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, at the weekend affirmed that Zongo development remains a key priority of the government. He said government has earmarked GH¢ 219 million to facilitate and provide the developmental needs of zongo communities in the country. The Vice President said this when he joined Muslims at the

Sunyani, June 12, GNA - The Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, at the weekend affirmed that Zongo development remains a key priority of the government.

He said government has earmarked GH¢ 219 million to facilitate and provide the developmental needs of zongo communities in the country.

The Vice President said this when he joined Muslims at the Sunyani Central Mosque to offer prayers on Sunday

Dr Bawumia was accompanied by Mr Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister, Mr Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Member of Parliament of Sunyani East, Mrs Evelyn Richardson Ama Kumi, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive and other government officials.

He said government would soon conduct needs assessment in all the zongo communities in the country to gather concrete data on key challenges impeding the development of the communities.

The assessment exercise, the Vice President said, would provide adequate grounds for the judicious utilization of the Zongo Development Fund.

Dr Bawumia said many Zongo communities lack basic social amenities such as schools and hospitals, hence the need for the establishment of the Fund.

“The government will continue to make more resource allocation into the fund in subsequent budgets to help improve the standards of living in Zongo communities", he said.

Touching on this year’s Hajj, the Vice President said measures are being put in place to make the religious exercise less stressful for pilgrims.

Dr Bawumia said the government has agreed to provide free meals to all Muslims who would undertake the pilgrimage.

In addition, the Vice President said computer messaging technology would soon be introduced to alert those who would participate in the Hajj pilgrimage.

The technology, Dr Bawumia explained would disseminate information on all preparations to all and potential pilgrims who would embark on the holy journey.

