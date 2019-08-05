news, story, article

By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA

Akyem Afosu (E/R), Aug. 5, GNA - The ZAK Touching Lives Foundation, a non- governmental organization, has embarked on a clean- up exercise at Akyem Afosu in the Birim North District of the Eastern Region.

The exercise, which was done collaboration with ZoomLion Ghana, the Ghana Heath Service and Akyem Afosu Traditional Authorities, formed part of the NGO's social responsibility programme to contribute towards the reduction of sanitation related diseases.

Various activities undertaken in the sanitation exercise included desilting of drains, weeding, sweeping, disposal of household waste and tree planting.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Akyem Afosu, Mr Razak Nkrumah, the Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, said there is the need for all to adopt good hygiene practices to help reduce diseases such as malaria, cholera and diarrhea.

He expressed worry about the indiscriminate waste disposal by some community members in the area adding that this was affecting the development of the community.

Mr Nkrumah said his organization would start creating awareness in Churches, organize durbars in communities and have forums with stakeholders to facilitate educational campaigns on basic sanitation facilities and adoption of good hygienic practices.

He called on the traditional authorities to strengthen their traditional expectations on deviant behavior especially in the sanitation sector.

Mr Gershon K. Hiamadey, the Birim North Director of Environmental Health Agency, urged the people to desist from littering and warned that offenders would be prosecuted.

He said the assembly would support the foundation to extend the exercise to other communities to help create an enabling environment for all.

Nana Kofi Owusu Amo III, the chief of Afosu, applauded the Foundation for the gesture adding that the traditional authorities would support the programme to ensure a safe environment.

The exercise was also use to offer free health screening for community members.

GNA